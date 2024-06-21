Global Environment Facility approves USD 70 million to support FAO projects in 28 countries

Rome [Italy], June 21 : The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has helped 28 countries unlock USD 70 million in financing from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to address urban sustainability, groundwater management, biodiversity loss, climate change and land degradation.

"These initiatives will help to increase the resilience of those on the front lines of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation," said FAO Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo after the projects were green-lit by the Councils for the GEF Trust Fund and the Least Developed Countries Fund in Washington DC.

"These integrated agrifood system solutions will help countries and communities address complex environmental challenges and make a real difference to lives, livelihoods and our planet." The projects will contribute to the implementation of key FAO strategies in areas including climate change, biodiversity and integrated land and water resources management, Semedo noted. (ANI/WAM)

