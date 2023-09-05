Global recognition of India’s DPI demolishes old normals: MoS IT

New Delhi, Sep 5 The global recognition of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has demolished the old normals, which is about a section of large tech companies dominating the world of technology, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Tuesday.

Speaking about the outcomes of the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting (DEMM) 2023, the minister said India’s approach paves the way for a new normal where democratising technology, access to technology, open source, consumer driven and non-intermediated API's are all part of the framework that the world hopefully will embrace and move forward.

“It is a very exciting time for all of those who are participants in the digital economy in general. It is also a very exciting time where the G20 recognises the power of DPI,” he added

Chandrasekhar said he is “certainly sure” that the outcomes and the discussions during the digital economy ministers’ meetings “will certainly have a lasting impact on the shape of the world in the coming years and decades”.

The minister said that India's talent and its focus on creating digital skills for its youth is again something that has resonated during recent G20 discussions.

“I believe many countries are interested in partnering among themselves and with India on creating digitally-ready, future-ready, skilled talent to deal with the challenges and opportunities of the coming decade. which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to a Techade or a decade of technology opportunities,” Chandrasekhar emphasised.

Recently, the Indian and the US governments announced their intent to develop a 'US India Global Digital Development Partnership' under which the two countries will bring together technology and resources from both countries to enable development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries.

Speaking at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit in Pune in June, Chandrasekhar had said that India which has created a significant and robust innovation ecosystem, like the unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar to benefit millions of its people, will help other nations build and expand their digital infrastructure.

"As the governments around the world implement DPIs, they will see the catalytic benefit of India's startup and innovation ecosystem in their local economies with partnerships. They should make India a case study on DPI," Chandrasekhar had told the gathering.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor