Glowing Recognition: Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List of Humanity

Paris [France], December 10 : Deepavali, one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the twentieth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The festival has been recognised under the "Social practices, rituals and festive events" domain, becoming the sixteenth element from India to feature on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Deepavali is celebrated annually as one of the most popular festivals, uniting communities, families, and individuals across India and the diaspora. Within communities, elders - of all genders - play a vital role as custodians of Deepavali and conduits of intergenerational transmission, while young adults and children inherit this living heritage, according to an official UNESCO release.

This living heritage supports the livelihoods of creative communities and cultural practitioners, who continue to enrich it through their diverse artistic expressions.

"Deepavali commemorates the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light, and the unity and diversity of the Indian diaspora around the world, as well as all those who appreciate Indian culture. In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the Indian belief that the whole world is one family, this festival celebrates our shared identity as a global family," the press release noted.

Vivek Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, said, "Deepavali is more than just a festival - it is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and celebrated across India and all around the world. It unites people across India and the global diaspora. This inscription is a recognition for all people who keep this heritage alive - the elders who safeguard and pass on this knowledge and young people who carry it forward with creativity and pride."

The twentieth session of the Intergovernmental Committee is being held from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort in New Delhi, and is chaired by Vishal V. Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO. The event includes exhibitions and side events on safeguarding living heritage.

To enrich and complement the twentieth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, a series of exhibitions and side events on the theme of safeguarding living heritage is being organised at the Red Fort (Lal Qila), the official venue of the intergovernmental meeting.

To safeguard the living heritage transmitted across generations by communities, UNESCO adopted the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2003, the release stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the inscription of the festival of Diwali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List.

In a post on X, he said, "People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival's global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity. @UNESCO"

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the announcement, saying, "This signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era."

"Proud moment for India as Deepavali enters the UNESCO's intangible heritage list. This signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era. The festival of lights has inspired us since antiquity to believe in the victory of the good and the righteous. It is now profoundly heartening that it will encourage global well-being. @UNESCO," Amit Shah wrote on X.

In 2008, Ramlila- the traditional performance of Ramayana was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

In 2024, the festival of Navroz from India was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. Garba from Gujarat (2023), Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), and the traditional brass and copper craft of utensil-making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab (2014) are some of the other Indian elements on the list.

