GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro

Hyderabad, June 14 Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd will contribute 10 per cent each for Rs 6,250 crore Hyderabad Airport Metro Project.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said on Wednesday that the project is estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore and it will be funded totally by the Telangana government, along with 10 per cent each contributions by HMDA and GMR Airport

Addressing a pre-bid meeting for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project, he explained the importance and salient features of the Airport Metro project to the prospective bidders.

The pre-bid meeting was held as a sequel to the global tenders invited for selection of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project and the technical teams of 13 national and global companies participated in the meeting. They included L&T, Alstom, Siemens, Tata Projects, IRCON, RVNL, BEML, PANDROL Rahee technologies etc.

Reddy stated that most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc, have been completed and soil testing is in full swing. As per the updated survey and alignment fixation, now the 31 km corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km. It will have 9 stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal.

The prospective bidders' queries pertaining to the civil structures, rolling stock (trains), signaling and train control systems, performance indices, technical specifications etc., were discussed at length in the meeting and clarifications were given by the MD and his technical team.

The selected EPC Contractor must start the ground works latest by September 2023 and complete the project in 3 years.



