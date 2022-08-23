Goa-Mumbai Indigo plane aborts take-off after snag

New Delhi, Aug 23 A Mumbai-bound Indigo aircraft from Goa returned when a snag was detected as the plane was taxing out on Tuesday, officials said.

The right engine of the aircraft developed a snag while proceeding to the runway.

An airline spokesperson said that IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned after taxiing out.

"While taxiing, the pilot got a momentary engine warning. The pilot carried out the procedures and returned the aircraft back for necessary inspection. All passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft had 187 passengers including infants on board and the airline said that alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers.

According to a DGCA official, while most of the passengers have been accommodated in another flight to Mumbai, some who missed it have been given hotel accommodation.

