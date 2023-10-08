"Going to do whatever needed, this is our 9/11": IDF Spokesperson Richard Hecht on Hamas attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Israel Defence Force (IDF) International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht on Sunday characterized the Hamas attack on Israel as their "9/11" and stated that Israel would take whatever action is necessary in response.

Hecht said, that the Hamas attacked us on the ground, in the air also through the sea and they did not go for military targets, they went for civilians. The numbers are unprecedented

"We are going to do whatever is needed. The style of the attack is barbaric. In a way, this is our 9/11. And even more than that, it attacked the party going on in the Gaza Strip. Attacking civilians, kidnapping a grandmother. A lot of my friends near the strip are affected by this. Soldiers have been killed. There are real stories of heroes that engaged with terrorists," he said.

In a live video on X, the Israeli defence spokesperson asserted that the attack was against International Law, and Islam and his country would act very severely against it.

He added, "We gonna respond very very severely to this. This was against international law, this is against Islam, hurting children. We are also looking at the north, there was some unrest in the north this morning. I hope Hizbul and Iran don't do the mistake of joining in. We are ready, we are standing strong, we will overcome this."

He also mentioned the situation in the country and informed that Hamas is attacking on the ground, in the air and at sea.

Hecht said, "Very hard 24 hours. Unprecedented events. We were attacked by Hamas yesterday. We have been talking about Hamas for years who they are & what they want - the annihilation of our state...They attacked us on the ground, in the air & also through the sea. They did not go for military targets, they went for civilians. The numbers are unprecedented."

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 300 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel that claimed the lives of hundreds and left thousands injured, the Israel Air Force has launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, Israel Air Force (IAF) informed about the strikes saying, "Dozens of warplanes are now attacking the Gaza Strip. The Air Force began a short time ago a powerful air strike in the Gaza Strip using dozens of fighter jets. The IDF attacks targets in the areas near the fence in Beit Hanon, which are used by the terrorist organization Hamas to carry out attacks against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas."

In a previous post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group and was used by the organization for recent operations.

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, the Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and taking "significant military steps according to the Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X.

According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

In a post shared on X, Israel PM's Office stated, "Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."

"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," it added.

Notably, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Hamas has grown stronger with Iran's support in recent years. However, he also mentioned that there is no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the specific Hamas attack on Israel, ABC News reported on Sunday.

In an interview with ABC News, the US Secretary said, "There's a long relationship between Iran and Hamas. In fact, Hamas wouldn't be Hamas without the support that it's gotten over many years from Iran. We haven't yet seen direct evidence that Iran was behind this particular attack is involved, but the - the support over many years is clear."

He added, "It's one of the reasons that over the last couple of years, we have been resolutely working against Iran's support for terrorism, for destabilizing actions in other countries. We've sanctioned more than 400 Iranian individuals and entities precisely for the kind of support that they've offered Hamas in the past. And it's something that we remain extremely vigilant about."

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon in a press conference in New Delhi asserted that Iran is supporting the Hamas attack on Israel and supplying the group with ammunition.

He emphasized that the terrorists behind these actions will face "grave consequences" and Israel will respond on its terms, at its own pace, and in the manner it deems appropriate.

"It's clear to us that Iran is involved with it. We know for sure about supplying of weapons training and I will not exclude even organizing or helping organize this specific attack. There is an attempt now to heat the northern border in order to take the attention of Israel. It's places where Indian uniform soldiers are there," he said during a press conference emphasizing that Israel would not rule out the possibility of Iran assisting the terror group in the specific attack.

"The terrorists are going to pay a very big price. We will act at our pace, in our choosing, the way we want it," Gilon said while issuing threat to Hamas.

As per the updated data, Over 400 people lost their lives and still counting after Hamas launched an attack on Israel near the Gaza Strip, Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack.

Additionally, the Israel-based media outlet claimed that over 2,048 wounded in the deadliest attack are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.

