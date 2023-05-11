Google I/O 2023: From AI-powered search to Pixel Fold

California [US], May 11 : From Artificial Intelligence-powered search to Pixel Fold, Google introduced a wide range of products and services to the public.

In its annual developer conference, Google I/O, Google introduced AI-powered search with a new generative search experience and also launched the next-generation model, PaLM 2 on Wednesday (Local Time).

Taking to Google, Chief Executive Officer of Google Sundar Pichai, Thursday, said, "Today at #GoogleIO we shared the bold and responsible approach we're taking to use AI to reimagine our products, including Search with a new generative search experience coming first to Labs."

Talking about the new model, Pichai tweeted, "We also introduced our next generation model, PaLM 2. It's powering over 25 new products + features, has improved multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities, and can be fine-tuned for specific uses, like health and security."

Chat GPT rival Bard will now run on PaLM 2. Initially, Bard was only available in UK and US but now moving Bard to over 180 countries and territories with more coming soon, according to the blog posted on Google.

Not just that: Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and we're on track to support 40 languages soon.

"We're also bringing generative AI features in @GoogleWorkspace including "Help me write" in Docs + Gmail, plus tools to generate images from text descriptions in Slides + Meet and create custom plans in Sheets, to Workspace Labs," Google CEO said in a tweet.

"To enable businesses + developers to innovate with AI, @googlecloud launched new foundation models in Vertex AI, A3 Virtual Machines that add to our GPU options for the training and inference of ML models, a new Duet AI collaborator + more," he added.

Google has added a new edition to the Pixel portfolio of products: Pixel Fold, our first foldable phone; Pixel Tablet, our tablet designed to be helpful in your hand and your home; and Pixel 7a, the latest A-series phone.

For years, Pixel has brought together AI breakthroughs from across Google and put them into a device you can hold in your hand. Combining the on-device intelligence of Google Tensor with Google's AI in the cloud, and Android's latest innovations, allows us to deliver truly personal AI.

So the Pixel adapts to one's needs and preferences and anticipates how it can help you save time and get more done. This personal AI powers all those helpful features and experiences that Pixel is known for like Pixel Camera, Pixel Speech, and Pixel Call Assist, according to the blog posted by Google.

"Also at #GoogleIO: new ways to express yourself with @Android 's Magic Compose in Messages and text-to-image wallpapers, Immersive View for routes in @GoogleMaps, and Magic Editor coming in @GooglePhotos, and much more," Pichai said in a tweet.

