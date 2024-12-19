Google Maps Street View Image Helps Solve 2023 Missing Person Case in Spain

Spanish National Police announced the arrest of two individuals in Soria province, located approximately 100 miles north of Madrid, in connection with a 2023 missing person case. The breakthrough came after a Google Street View image surfaced, showing someone loading a white bag into a car boot. Authorities identified the detainees as the missing person's partner and another individual who was romantically involved with her, according to the New York Times.

A 33-year-old Cuban man went missing in October 2023, prompting concern after his family received suspicious text messages from his phone. The messages claimed he had met a woman, planned to leave Spain, and intended to discard his phone. Police launched an investigation after a missing person report was filed, searching the suspects’ homes and vehicles. During the search, they found images from Google Maps Street View showing a person placing a white object into a car trunk in Tajueco, potentially linked to the crime.

A National Police spokesperson confirmed reports that Google Maps played a role in breaking the case, stating, "It's true," but also clarified that the image was not the key to solving the case. Miguel Latorre, the central government’s representative in Soria, told RTVE that the person "can presumably be" considered the culprit. In a further development this month, police discovered a severely decomposed human torso, believed to be the victim’s, in a cemetery in Soria province. The remains have been sent for forensic investigation.