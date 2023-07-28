GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

London, July 28 Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who plays the cruel and sadistic King Joffrey Baratheon in 'Game of Thrones', is set to feature in the TV adaptation of Enid Blyton's 'The Famous Five' novels, and by the first look of his character, it appears to be another villainous one.

Gleeson has transformed into Wentworth for a first-look at the BBC's reboot of 'The Famous Five' and looks very different from his role as Joffrey Baratheon.

His fair golden hair, which was synonymous with the Lannisters in 'Game of Thrones' is gone and instead, Gleeson cuts a rather villainous figure, as per Express UK.

The actor sports short dark locks and a thin moustache as he shoots a terrifying look at the camera.

His character Wentworth is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with white shirt and striped scarf, which is fastened in a bow.

Completing his evil look, Gleeson has donned lots of gold jewellery, hinting he is a wealthy man who is not to be messed with.

Gleeson, 31 had previously quit acting in 2014, following the end of Joffrey's character arc in GOT.

The actor had said that he had started to find acting less enjoyable, and that he struggled with the notion of celebrity.

"The answer isn't interesting or long-winded," Gleeson told The Independent, explaining his decision. "I've been acting since age eight. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to."

"And now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do", he added.

In 2014 Gleeson also spoke about disliking celebrity culture in a speech to the Oxford Union.

"(Celebrity) was an atmosphere from which I instantly wanted to retreat, I detested the superficial elevation and commodification of it all, juxtaposed with the grotesque self-involvement it would sometimes draw out of me."

Other stars in the series are Diaana Babnicova, playing the role of George, alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne, playing George's cousins who come to stay at Kirrin Cottage.

Making up the fifth member of 'The Famous Five' and the gang's faithful furry friend, is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross playing Timmy the dog.

Ann Akinjirin stars as Fanny, James Lance as Quentin and Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.

Speaking about the project, director Tim Kirkby said: "Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way. Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana we can't wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen."

