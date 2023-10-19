Govt calls for swift bank account verification for implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme

New Delhi, Oct 19 The government on Thursday underscored the importance of swift bank account verification for successful implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme during the review of the banking preparedness of the newly-launched scheme for supporting traditional artisans and craftspeople.

In a review meeting of various financial inclusion schemes, chaired by banking secretary Vivek Joshi, discussions were also held on the issues related to Central Know Your Customer (CKCY), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), account aggregators, National Cyber Security Awareness month, Public Grievances & Appointment of CISO, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and Special Campaign 3.0.

Joshi also urged the PSBs to encourage procurement through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and also asked the state-owned banks to diligently work toward fulfilling the targets set for them under these financial inclusion programmes for the current financial year.

The issues related to digital transactions were also discussed in the meeting with special focus on promotion of digital payments.

Joshi emphasised on the importance of continuous monitoring to ensure the successful accomplishment the ongoing campaign of Jan Suraksha schemes for saturation of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), being conducted across all gram panchayats of the country from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Heads of public sector banks (PSBs), senior executives of NABARD, SIDBI, Mudra Ltd. and NPCI participated in the meeting.

Performances of Jan Dhan Yojana, PMJJBY, PMSBY, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India and PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) were reviewed in the meeting.

Joshi also reviewed the progress of opening of brick & mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages having population more than 3,000 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor