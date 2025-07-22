Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase

Thiruvananthapuram, July 22 After the first round of efforts turned successful with the Yemeni authorities putting the execution order of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in abeyance, the second round of efforts is gathering steam as the help of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sought.

Priya, originally from Palakkad district in Kerala, was convicted in 2020 for the murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and since then has been in prison there.

She was scheduled to be executed on July 16.

The role of Kerala Muslim scholar and Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, along with other efforts, has been successful in the first phase, as the order staying the execution came a day before the date earlier fixed for execution.

Speaking to IANS, Jawad Mustafawy, close aide of Mufti, who studied Islamic Philosophy in Yemen, said the letter from the Mufti seeking help from the President and PM Modi will go on Tuesday.

"Our only aim is the release of Priya, and we are playing our role. It was Mufti who made a move when he contacted renowned Yemeni Sufi cleric Shaikh Habeeb Ummer, who has been a guest of the Mufti here on a few occasions. After his intervention, things are on a fast pace," said Mustafawy, who acts as the link between Mufti and Ummer.

"At present, the second phase has begun, and a team consisting of Yemeni nationals, including women delegated by Ummer, in the coming days will reach the home of the deceased to speak to them to see how best things can be eased," said Mustafawy.

"In the letter to the President and PM Modi, Mufti sought their permission to send a delegation from here, which includes members of the Nimisha Action Council, the advocate Subhash Chandra based in Delhi and two people assigned by Mufti. For this, we want to get a clearance from the Centre," added Mustafawy.

Meanwhile, a memorandum signed by the immediate family members of Priya, politicians and other people is also being readied to be sent to Yemen, thanking the efforts of the authorities, which have stayed the execution.

Yemeni court documents allege that Priya drugged Talal and, with the help of another nurse, dismembered his body before disposing of the remains in an underground tank.

The incident reportedly stemmed from personal and professional disputes.

Her final appeal was rejected in 2023, and her execution is scheduled for July 16, 2025. Now all eyes are on the way forward and the role of the Centre.

