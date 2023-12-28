"Grateful to President Biden, American people": Ukraine welcomes US defence package

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 28 : Ukraine has welcomed the latest arms package from the United States to bolster its counteroffensive against Russia as the war approaches the two-year mark, Al Jazeera reported.

The package, valued at USD 250 million and announced on Wednesday night, will include air defence system components, ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, stinger antiaircraft missiles, and medical equipment.

"We are grateful to the American government and people for their unwavering support. Ukrainian people appreciate your leadership," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said on X on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked President Joe Biden and said it would "cover Ukraine's most pressing needs".

"I thank @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday. Additional air defense missiles and components, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, mine clearing, and other equipment will cover Ukraine's most pressing needs," Zelenskyy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"US leadership in the coalition of over 50 countries providing Ukraine with military aid is critical to countering terror and aggression not only in Ukraine but around the world," he added.

Notably, Biden has asked Congress to provide another USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine. But Republicans are refusing to approve the package without an agreement by the Democrats to tighten security around the US-Mexico border, according to Al Jazeera.

The White House has warned that without the additional appropriation, US aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia will run out by the end of the year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that West's strategic defeat on Moscow had "completely failed".

Lavrov told Russian state media that the Group of Seven countries intend to discuss the "peace formula" proposed by Zelenskyy, which they agreed on at a "secret summit" held about 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, a bulk carrier headed to a River Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

"A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was blown up on an enemy sea mine in the Black Sea ... The vessel lost its course and control and a fire broke out on the upper deck," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram.

Moscow has ramped up its attack in the Black Sea since leaving the United Nations-brokered grain deal in mid-July, which allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments.

Ukraine has pushed back Russian warships in the western part of the Black Sea to allow some cargo ships in and out along a maritime corridor. But the water remains heavily mined, including by Russian planes, and is particularly dangerous in stormy weather, Al Jazeera reported.

