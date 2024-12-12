"Great day for America": US President-elect Trump welcomes FBI Director Wray's resignation

Washington DC [US], December 12 : US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray and said that they will now restore the Rule of Law.

In his statement, Trump said that the resignation will end the weaponisation of 'US Department of Injustice'.

In a post on X, Trump said, "The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don't know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans. Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America," he said.

Trump further said that he looked forward to Indian-origin Kashyap "Kash" Patel's confirmation to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them. Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency's History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon. As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me. They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel's confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin. Thank You!" he said.

Earlier in the day, Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, despite having three years remaining on his 10-year term, CNN reported.

"After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down. My goal is to keep the focus on our mission the indispensable work you're doing on behalf of the American people every day," Wray said.

The decision comes after Trump expressed his intention to replace Wray with Kash Patel on December 1.

Notably, Wray has faced criticism during his tenure from Republicans due to the FBI's investigations into the former president after he left office, including the Mar-a-Lago document search.

