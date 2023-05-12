Greaves Cotton logs Rs 115cr net, declares dividend of Re 0.90 per share

May 12, 2023

Chennai, May 12 Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore and has declared a dividend of Re 0.90 per share.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore (compared to previous year's Rs 27.08 crore) on a total income of Rs 1,592.29 crore (against last year's Rs 1,209.18 crore).

