Greaves Cotton logs Rs 115cr net, declares dividend of Re 0.90 per share

Chennai, May 12 Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore and has declared a dividend of Re 0.90 per share.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore (compared to previous year's Rs 27.08 crore) on a total income of Rs 1,592.29 crore (against last year's Rs 1,209.18 crore).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor