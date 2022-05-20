Gucci-Adidas umbrellas that are not waterproof selling for Rs 1,27,000 in China

The monsoons are about to begin. What comes to mind when you see an umbrella? The first function of an umbrella is to protect you from rain and the second is to protect you from the sun.

The world's luxury brand Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas are set to launch an umbrella that will not protect you from rain in China. The price of this umbrella is 11,000 yuan, which is about Rs 1,27,000 . What good is an umbrella if it doesn't protect you from the rain? The companies say that the umbrella is not designed to protect from rain. According to Gucci, the umbrella is not waterproof, it is for protection from the sun or for decorative use.

The umbrella has been hotly debated on Chinese social media. A post related to the umbrella has gone viral on China's social media platform Weibo. The umbrella is set to hit the Chinese market next month. This umbrella is a joint collection of Gucci and Adidas which is being promoted online before sale. Umbrellas are being discussed on Weibo with hashtags. It says an umbrella of 11,000 yuan is being sold that is not waterproof.

The price of this umbrella is high, but it does not protect from rain, as it is not waterproof. According to Gucci's website, this Sun Umbrella has an interlocking G and trefoil design. According to Gucci, the handle of the umbrella is made of wood and shaped like a G.

Netizens have started reacting to the umbrella after it went viral on social media. The question is why this umbrella, which does not protect from rain, is so expensive.

China is the world's second largest economy and an important market for luxury brands worldwide. According to consultancy firm Ben & Co., sales of luxury goods in China grew 36 percent last year. In the next three years, China is expected to become the world's largest market for luxury goods, the firm said. In China, the middle class is growing rapidly and so is the demand for luxury goods.