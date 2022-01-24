Gunman opens fire at lecture hall in Germany, several injured

A gunman opened fire at a lecture hall in Germany's southwestern town of Heidelberg, leaving several people injured, said the police, informing that the attacker has been killed, reported Sputnik on Monday.

Germany's Mannheim police said that a lone attacker with a firearm injured many people at a lecture hall.

The police informed that they conducted an operation in Heidelberg during the gunman attack adding that several people were injured incident, according to Sputnik. "An attacker injured several people in a lecture hall, using firearms. He is dead," the police tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor