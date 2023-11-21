Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer files for divorce from wife

Los Angeles, Nov 21 Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer filed for divorce from his wife, Magdalena Malicka, after 16 months of their marriage.

According to court documents filed on November 20 to California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County, the musician cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The documents show that the two wed on May 16, 2022, and have a date of separation of September 30, 2023. The documents were obtained by ‘People’. The two had no children together. While the former couple were relatively private about their romance, the performer's first Instagram post was a tribute to Malicka in honour of their first wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary Kotek!! One year in and many many more coming ! Kocham Cie !! @_magdalenaferrer_," he wrote. The post contained multiple photos of Malicka wearing a cream-colored suit and Ferrer wearing a blue tux. The two shared a sweet kiss in one shot and proudly showed off their rings in another.

As per ‘People’, a month later, he shared a selfie of the two alongside the caption, "Couple of Ferrers @_magdalenaferrer_." Ferrer also updated his followers with multiple photos from their summer vacation, which included a trip to Madrid, Spain, in June and travels to Rome, Italy, in July.

In August, he shared a black-and-white mirror selfie taken by Malicka with the caption, "NYC Fun".

Although not seen in the snap, his last mention of Malicka was in a September 16 post where she was credited as having taken the photo.

Earlier this month, Ferrer and his fellow band members performed the last show of their multi-city tour that began in June. It marked the first time that the band was on the road in North America since 2021.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor