"Guterres does not deserve to lead United Nations": Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen

Geneva [Switzerland], November 14 : Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday on his visit to the UN office in Geneva, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign in response to his criticism of Israel last month, The Times of Israel reported.

Cohen is on a visit to the UN office in Geneva and has been attending meetings with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization.

"(UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres does not deserve to lead the United Nations. Guterres did not promote any peace process in the region...Guterres, like all the free nations, should say clearly and loudly: 'Free Gaza from Hamas," Cohen said at a press conference at the UN in Geneva.

His reaction came after Guterres strongly criticised Israel last month, stating while nothing justifies the crimes committed by Hamas, they did not occur in a vacuum, according to The Times of Israel.

Earlier this month, Guterres voiced his anguish over the suspected air strike on a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Following the attack on the al-Ahli hospital, the UN chief posted on his social media handle, "I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn."

Underlining the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with reports of food, water, medicine, and fuel for hospitals and water plants in short supply, Guterres added, "Not nearly enough food, water and medicine are coming in to meet people's needs. Fuel to power hospitals and water plants is running out."

Responding to Guterres's statement, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, took a swipe at the UN Secretary-General for rushing to condemn Israel without seeking a full understanding of the situation.

Invoking the UN chief's remarks in light of a previous suspected air strike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, he accused Guterres of making false claims about aid not entering Gaza and ignoring the alleged misuse of ambulances by Hamas to further its nefarious actions.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Cohen today during a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) president Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, also demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross "work through all channels" to secure visits to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

"We expect the Red Cross to put the issue at the top of the organization's priority list, to use all levers of pressure, and not rest until it visits all the hostages, assesses their condition, and makes sure they are receiving the medical care they need," Cohen said.

