"Had a great time, thanks": US VP Vance responds to Gavin Newsom's criticism of his family trip to Disneyland

California [US], July 14 : United States Vice President JD Vance on Sunday (local time) responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom's criticism of his family trip to Disneyland, saying "Had a great time, thanks".

Newsom's comment came after Vance was spotted enjoying the theme park with his family over the weekend, amidst protests against Vance's stance on immigration.

Newsom on Sunday took a swipe at JD Vance after videos of the Republican leader's Disneyland visit with his wife and children went viral on social media, New York Post reported.

The clips quickly caught attention on social media, including that of Governor Newsom, who used the opportunity to take a swipe at the vice president on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't," Newsom posted, apparently referring to the Trump administration's immigration policies and the recent federal raids in California.

Responding to the comment, Vance replied briefly but firmly, writing, "Had a great time, thanks."

The Vance family visit coincided with protests in Anaheim, near recent immigration raids, with around 150 protesters gathered outside Disneyland.

Newsom's office continued to criticise Vance, highlighting the role of immigrants in California's economy and the Disneyland workforce.

Vance's trip included a literacy mission at Camp Pendleton, where his wife Usha read to children of active-duty military members, as per New York Post.

Newsom, who is seen as a potential presidential contender in 2028, has regularly targeted the Trump administration on immigration and social issues since the inauguration earlier this year.

