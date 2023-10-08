"Hamas attack was most unexpected...": Former Diplomat TP Sreenivasan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 : Former Diplomat TP Sreenivasan on Sunday expressed that the recent Hamas attack on Israel was unexpected, as the Middle East has seen various changes, with Palestine and Hamas not being in the spotlight.

He noted that the attack could be an attempt by Palestinians, particularly Hamas, to revive the Palestine issue, given that they have felt neglected amidst shifting alliances and the growing alliance between the US and Israel.

Speaking to ANI, Sreenivasan noted that Israel takes no mercy for any Hamas attack or any Palestinian moves in the region. He called the attack a surprise for Israel as well. His remarks come as Hamas on Saturday launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

"This attack was most unexpected because Palestine and the Hamas etc. were not in focus . Lot of the changes are taking place in the Middle East. Everybody is now trying to cultivate Israel, including Saudi Arabia and Iran. So, this is the situation where the unexpected attack took place. So my own theory is that this is the part of Palestinians that they (Palestine) are being neglected. We have not heard about them for a long time. And they have no great supporters openly," Sreenivasan told ANI.

"And the US is becoming stronger and stronger ally of Israel. So this may have prompted them to precipitate a situation that Palestine is back in the limelight. That is a very risky proposition. You know that Israel takes no mercy to any Hamas attack or any Palestinian moves in the region because they are dominating and they like to continue to do that. So, this must have come as a surprise to them also because people actually infiltrated into Israel. They cannot attack from the outside because they have the .... So there is a lack of alertness from the part of Israel. Because this was impossible for them to come into Israel but they managed. That is a great victory for them. In the process, they will sacrifice thousands life because they will be infiltrated. They will finish them off. And they cannot continue to bomb Israel."

He said that Palestinians, particularly Hamas is trying to revive the Palestine issue. Speaking about the outcome of the ongoing situation, he said, "As far as the outcome is concerned, we cannot anticipate it because they are hurting the Palestinians a lot regardless of any kind of consideration...electricity has been cut off. So, what would the Israelis do, they would try to eliminate Hamas. That may not be possible but they will do everything possible to see that Hamas do not do this anymore, so that will be their main objectives."

Speaking about Indian nationals who are currently in Israel, he said that Israel will take care of them as it shares a "special relationship" with India.

He stated, "Israel will take care of them because of our special relationship with Israel and the Prime Minister taken for the first time a position that is on the side of Israel because he said in this kind of crisis. But it's the first time in history that India is saying that we are on the side of Israel and also this the first time we are referring to Hamas as terrorists."

He also mentioned that India's support for Israel in this crisis was a significant shift in policy, showing India's opposition to terrorism and its commitment to its partnership with Israel.

He further said, "So two reasons why Prime Minister has taken this position I think is supposed to, because our hatred towards terrorism. I mean, we do not want terrorism anywhere. That's why we are in trouble with Canada also so on that account. Secondly, because of our special relations with Israel. I2U2, they are a part of our partnership. So that is to be expected. And therefore, because of that. I do not think Indians will be hurt deliberately, but anybody can be caught in the crossfire. But, this is an effort I think to bring back Palestinians onto the table and may, but they may pay a very high price for it."

The I2U2 Group is a grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

According to latest updates, more than 600 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday, CNN reported citing Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer."We are well north of 600 people who have been killed. There will probably be more - hundreds, several hundred more," Dermer said. According to officials, more than 2,000 people have been wounded, CNN reported.

The Israel's Health Ministry said that 2156 people injured people were undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 20 in critical condition and 338 seriously wounded, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday called the Hamas attack a "war crime" and asserted that whoever took part "will pay the price."

In a video statement posted by Israel Defense Forces on X, Hagari said, "Hamas brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power."

