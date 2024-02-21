Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 24th cohort of Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College

Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 24th cohort of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College in Abu Dhabi.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; among a host of senior military officers, and parents of the graduates.

The ceremony featured a parade by the graduating cadets. The cadets pledged to uphold the sovereignty of the UAE and to be loyal to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the assembled audience, the cadets also solemnly declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend the UAE and its security.

Sheikh Hamdan honoured the outstanding cadets, wishing them the best in serving the nation. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan posed for a commemorative photo with the graduates and extended to them his heartiest wishes to excel in their military careers and make the nation proud.

In his address on the occasion, the Commander of the College, Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, who thanked Sheikh Hamdan for attending the ceremony and for his patronage. He also highlighted the role of the College in equipping young citizens with the military skills and expertise needed to safeguard the UAE's achievements.

Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, in his capacity as the Commander of the College, also thanked the UAE leadership for their constant support to the institution. (ANI/WAM)

