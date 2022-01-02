Hammock swinging goes horribly wrong as friends escape near death experience

We all must have had a swing in childhood. Swinging is great fun. There are a lot of people who can get a hammock in their house, because they are very fond of swinging hammock. We get to see many such videos, in which even the elderly are seen enjoying the hammock. Also many people choose a dangerous place to swing a hammock.One such video is going viral on social media these days, in which two friends have arrived at a dangerous place swinging a hammock. After watching this video, you will be the first to wonder why such a place was chosen for swinging. After this, seeing what happens while swinging the hammock, your scream will go away. You will see that while enjoying the hammock, a young man survived.

It can be seen in the video that two friends went for a swing in a mountainous place. During this time one friend was swinging the other friend loudly. Then something happens that the young man swinging the swing survives dying. In fact, the hammock was placed at the edge of a deep ditch. The friend who is swinging the swing, pushes the swing forward.

Meanwhile, his foot gets stuck in the swing. You can see in the video that after the foot gets stuck in the swing, the young man crawls to the shore. He then hangs in the air with a swing towards the ditch. The young man was so fortunate that his foot was stuck in the rope. Otherwise he would have gone straight into the ditch. You can see in the video that as soon as he came back to the mountain, his foot slipped off the rope This shocking video has been shared on an Instagram account called socialstarofficial. This video has received over 25 million views so far. More than 9 lakh people have liked the video. Most people are shocked to see the video. One user commented after watching the video, 'Child-saved young man.'