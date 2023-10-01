Harry Styles fined for wrong parking as he rushes to pick up Taylor Russell

Los Angeles, Oct 1 Singer-actor Harry Styles has allegedly been landed with a parking fine after rushing into a train station to collect his girlfriend on Friday.

The 29-year-old pop star is thought to have been dating actress Taylor Russell, also 29, since the beginning of the summer and now a witness has revealed that on Friday (29.09.23), he was in such a rush to meet his girlfriend on the platform the London’s St. Pancras International that he parked on the double-yellow lines and was issued with a fine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

An onlooker told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Harry quickly parked up on the double yellows. You could tell he didn’t want to be late for Taylor after her long train journey so he quickly dashed into the station."

The news comes just weeks after it was claimed that the former One Direction star was " "always smiling" whenever he was spending time with the 'Bones and All' actress.

A source told Us Weekly: "Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he’s with her. They're having a great time together."

Harry and Taylor were first spotted together at a gallery in London in June.

Taylor then attended his concert in Vienna, Austria, along with his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, before Harry supported her at the press night for her play 'The Effect' in London.

Page Six has reported that after the show Harry – who was at the play with his friend James Corden, 44, and the former ‘Late Late Show’ host’s 47-year-old wife Julia Carey – visited Taylor in her dressing room.

A source told the outlet about Harry and Taylor: “It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

