Harry Styles shaves head after fans meltdown, video surfaces

Los Angeles, Nov 10 Following reports that Harry Styles shaved his head because of the lyrics on Taylor Swift's new song ‘Now That We Don't Talk’, a new video emerged showing the singer with his new much shorter hairstyle.

In the clip obtained by TMZ and shared on Thursday, November 9, the former One Direction member was seen sporting a buzz cut when attending U2's Las Vegas Sphere concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell.

He was seen jamming out to the music while putting his hand on the actress' shoulder, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Previously, gossip site Deuxmoi shared a grainy image of Harry taken at the same U2 concert.

In the image, his face was not clearly seen due to the bad resolution of the image, but one thing for sure is the guy sported much shorter hairdo that Harry's usual style.

As to what led fans to believe that the 'As It Was' crooner changed his hairstyle because of Taylor's song, on the track off her '1989 (Taylor's Version)', the pop superstar makes it clear that she did not like how her ex changed and grew his hair long.

Harry and Taylor sparked dating rumors in November 2012 when they were seen together during 'The X Factor' rehearsals. However, their fling did not last long as they reportedly went separate ways in January 2013. While Harry has been dating Canadian actress Taylor, the 'Anti-Hero' singer is now in a relationship with Travis Kelce.

