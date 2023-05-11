Harvard experts in Jerusalem to help start national plan for economic growth

Jerusalem [Israel], May 11 (/TPS): About 150 representatives of the government, from a variety of ministries and authorities, gathered on Wednesday morning for an event held in Jerusalem to declare the start of the government's national plan for economic growth. Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat and a team of experts from Harvard University were there.

In the next two weeks, the team of experts for the implementation of the "Porter" model, will hold tours and learning sessions throughout the country with senior government officials, heads of authorities, managers, leading investors and entrepreneurs, high-tech compes, research bodies, and more, with the aim of presenting in the coming weeks the national plan that will be a road map for investments in the Israeli economy in the coming decades.

Professor Michael Porter, the inventor of the model, is a professor of business administration at Harvard University and is world-renowned in the field of business strategy and the study of the competitive advantage of compes and nations. The purpose of the development model is to formulate a series of policy measures and aid tools that will help maximize Israel's economic potential through cluster mapping.

A competitive cluster is defined as a geographic concentration of businesses, compes, institutions and actors that maintain economic ties with each other and have developed a specialization in unique resources, services and skills. Clusters may be defined by industry but also maintain relationships between different sectors in the geographic space in a way that produces a unique regional value proposition, where the following are active: end consumers, marketing and sales channels, suppliers, service providers, various industries and supporting institutions that promote high accessibility to capital, technology, etc. a specialist and more. (/TPS)

