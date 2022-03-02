Has Imran Khan abandoned his countrymen amidst Russia -Ukraine conflict?

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, more than 2000 Pakistani nationals including 600 students are still stranded in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. Ironically for stranded Pakistani nationals and students, the Russian mounted an attack the day Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow on a 2-day visit. On the other hand, top diplomats of 22 countries, including European Union member states, have jointly called on the government of Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. “As heads of mission to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia’s actions,” said a joint statement signed by envoys from 22 countries.

Before his Russia visit, Khan said the Ukraine crisis had nothing to do with Pakistan, which did not want to join any bloc. Many claims were made by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine but the ground facts speak differently and people and students are facing a lot of troubles, reported Pak vernacular media. The local media urged the Pakistan Government to take this issue seriously and make immediate arrangements before any loss. The Pakistan government, Foreign Office and Embassy have miserably failed in meeting the challenge of evacuations of its nationals, according to media reports. Stranded Pakistani workers and students accused Pakistani Embassy and Ambassador Major General (retired) Noel Israel Khokhar of cheating them and alleged that they are moving towards the borders of Romania, Poland and Hungary on their own without any assistance from the Pak Embassy. Pakistanis have been asked to gather at Ternopil for their transportation to Poland. Pakistan Embassy has temporarily shifted to Ternopil. Family members of stranded students alleged that Pak authorities and the embassy are apathetic to their increasing concern, the report said. Meanwhile, the Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the national tricolour helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the war-torn country. The Indian students arrived in the Romanian city to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under 'Operation Ganga' from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo are flying special evacuation flights. In the midst of all this one question still lingers is has Imran Khan abandoned his own countrymen.