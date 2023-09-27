Has 'Roadies’ contestant Rishabh Jaiswal been approached for ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Mumbai, Sep 27 Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently seen in the youth-based reality show 'Roadies Karm Ya Kaand', may now appear in Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

A close source said: “Rishabh was spotted attending meetings related to the casting of an upcoming show here in a cafe of a private 7 star hotel. He is earning a huge popularity for his participation in Roadies. He also managed to overcome bullying as a cry baby by a co-contestant and his personality is loved by the audience.”

“Rishabh has earlier also managed to draw attention from his social media presence. His pictures and content are loved on the internet. Now he's set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

The source also shared that he has quit ‘Kundali Bhaygya’ for ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

Source continued: "Rishabh was seen essaying the role of Sanju, Shaurya's (Baseer Ali) friend in Kundali Bhagya and he took a break for his participation in Roadies. But now he has quit the show and will participate in Bigg Boss."

Rishabh came into the spotlight after he participated in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14. And became household name after he acted in popular TV drama, Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor