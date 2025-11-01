Hassan declared Tanzanian President post contentious polls with 98pc vote

Dodoma [Tanzania], November 1 : Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of the country's disputed presidential election with nearly 98 percent of the vote, after leading rivals were excluded from the race, Al Jazeera reported.

The final result announced by the electoral commission on Saturday showed Hassan had won 97.66 percent of Wednesday's vote, dominating every constituency.

A spokesman for the main opposition party Chadema, John Kitoka, which was barred from taking part in the election, slammed Hassan's victory as a "mockery of the democratic process".

"We are calling for the intervention by a credible body to oversee another fresh election," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

In a speech from the administrative capital Dodoma after being certified as the winner, Hassan said the actions of the protesters were "neither responsible nor patriotic".

"When it comes to the security of Tanzania, there is no debate - we must use all available security avenues to ensure the country remains safe," she said.

The election for president and parliament set off days of violent protests as demonstrators took to the streets of major cities to protest against the barring or prevention of Hassan's main rivals from running and what they described as widespread repression.

Despite a heavy security presence, election day descended into chaos, with some demonstrators tearing down banners of Hassan and setting fire to government buildings, and police firing tear gas and gunshots, according to reports quoting witnesses. Internet connectivity watchdog NetBlocks said access to social media and mobile internet was restricted across several cities during and after the vote.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights office said credible reports indicated at least 10 people were killed in three cities.

African Union chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf congratulated Hassan in a statement on X, but also said he "deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo told Al Jazeera on Friday that the authorities have acted appropriately and the election was conducted fairly.

"No excessive force has been used," he told Al Jazeera, saying the government has "no official figures" on any protesters killed. "I've not seen these 700 anywhere."

