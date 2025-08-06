"Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?" White House comments

Washington DC [US], August 6 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed on the Actor Sydney Sweeney's latest controversy, as the White House asked if people have watched the Sydney Sweeney ad.

Trump also claimed that Sweeney's new American Eagle ad is 'hottest' out there.

"Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?" the White House asked on X.

“Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?”🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oRCKPh9Fwp— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Trump further critiqued Singer Taylor Swift for supporting Democrats.

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil," he said.

"Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

He added, "The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."

Following the polarising campaign that led many to call out racist undertones and label the fashion ads as "Nazi", the viral backlash that ensued, the comments from The White House and other US conversatives regarding cancel culture, the response from American Eagle and the revelation that actress Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican voter, now comes - somewhat predictably - Donald Trump's take, as per EuroNews.

Earlier on August 4, Trump said, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!"

As per EuroNews, the American Eagle ad campaign, which declares "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", came under fire last month for the play on words "jeans" and "genes" - which many perceived as celebrating white supremacy and invoking eugenics.

One of the campaign's most polarising clips features the 27-year-old actress saying: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor