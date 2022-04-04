Heavy rain in Rio de Janeiro kills 16 people

Rio de Janeiro, April 4 At least 16 people have been killed, while 10 others were reported missing as heavy rain have lashed Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, rescue teams announced.

The city of Angra dos Reis has been the most affected by the rains, with at least eight people dead and 10 missing after several landslides buried homes, Xinhua news agency quoted the teams as saying.

On Friday night, Angra dos Reis registered 655 mm of rain, the largest in the city's history.

In the city of Paraty, seven people from the same family, a mother and her six children between the ages of two and 17, died after being buried in a landslide.

Another death occurred in Mesquita when a 38-year-old man was electrocuted while helping a person out of a flooded street.

The rains are expected to continue, potentially leading to more landslides in the region.

