Heavy rainfall in Chagai leads to suspension of train services between Pakistan and Iran
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2023 04:46 PM 2023-11-28T16:46:48+5:30 2023-11-28T16:50:12+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 : Heavy rainfall in Pakistan's Chagai has led to the suspension of train services between Pakistan and Iran, ARY News reported citing railway officials.
ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.
Pakistan's Railways officials said the railway track has drowned under the rainwater, leading to the suspension of goods trains in Iran.
Officials further said: "A goods train carrying sulphur cargo from Iran was stopped midway. An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin".
The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railway infrastructure, causing derailment as a routine, as per ARY News.
In June, a goods train destined for Iran from Quetta was derailed near Padag, resulting in the suspension of train service.
Before it, a freight train coming from Zahedan was derailed in Dalbandin in Chagai district.
The sources cited the tracks' dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident.
Pakistan-Iran freight train service was restored after the completion of repair and rehabilitation work on a railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district, according to ARY News.
