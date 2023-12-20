Helicopter crash in Iraq kills army officer on election duty

Baghdad, Dec 20 An Iraqi army officer was killed and another wounded in a helicopter crash while they were on duty to support provincial elections in the Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, the Iraqi Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter's commander Marwan Jalal was killed, and the pilot, Alaa Salman, was injured after the aircraft crashed due to a technical malfunction after taking off from the Haleiwa military Airport near the town of Tuz-Khurmato, the statement said on Tuesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

A security source, who requested to remain anonymous, told Xinhua news agency that the technical malfunction was due to the bad weather.

The incident occurred while the two officers were on duty to secure and support the provincial elections process in the country.

Iraqi aircraft participate in security operations for the elections, which include transporting ballot boxes from polling centres in remote areas to provincial centres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor