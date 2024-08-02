Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into Israel; IDF strikes group's rocket launcher in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 : As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israeli territory in the late hours of Thursday (local time), CNN reported citing Israel Defence Forces.

The IDF said that only five of the barrage of rockets could enter Israel and there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the rocket fire on Western Galilee, its first attack in over 48 hours, since the killing of the terror group's military chief in Beirut, Times of Israel reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah claims to have launched dozens of rockets at the northern border community of Metzuba in response to an Israeli strike in the Lebanese village of Chamaa earlier today.

The strike in Chamaa reportedly killed four Syrians and wounded several Lebanese civilians.

In response, the Israeli forces struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon's Yater, which was being used to fire a barrage at the Western Galilee this evening, as reported by Times of Israel.

According to the IDF, several rockets launched in the attack this evening were intercepted by air defences, while others impacted open areas.

The IDF says that a short while after the attack, the launcher in Yater was struck.

Earlier today, the IDF said it also shelled areas near southern Lebanon's Rmeish and Ramyeh with artillery to "remove threats."

"Following the alerts that were activated at 21:44 in the Western Galilee area, a number of launches were detected that crossed from Lebanon, some of them were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas, there were no casualties," the IDF said in a post on X.

"In a rapid closing of the circle, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the launcher of the Hezbollah terrorist organization from which the launches from the Yatar area in southern Lebanon were detected," it added.

Tensions have further escalated in the region after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, which it said was in retaliation to the attack at Golan Heights killing 12 children.

Fuad Shukr, the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF said in a statement.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also announced that Hamas military wing commander Mohammed Deif had been killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on July 13.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days.

He made the remarks hours after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Israel's confirmation regarding Deif comes a day after Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday.

