Hezbollah Hits Back After Israel Airstrikes Beirut on Eve of October 7 Grim Anniversary

Israel airstrikes Lebanon's capital, Beirut suburbs again days after Iran air strikes in Israeli borders targeting three military camps. The Israeli bombardment comes on the eve of the grim October 7 attack by the Hamas group. At least nine civilians, including three children, were killed in the latest rounds of attacks by the Israeli military on the town of Qamatiyeh, southeast of Beirut.

In retaliation, the Hezbollah group attacks the Haifa city of Israel on Monday morning, October 7. Sky in Beirut was glowing again on Sunday with airstrikes a day after a heavy attack from the Israeli military, including ground offence. The latest attacks were held in the Southern Suburbs known as he Dahiyeh since it escalated its air campaign in September. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying it was targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Massive Explosion in Sin El Fil of Mount Lebanon Governorate

October 7, 2024, marks the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel



Hezbollah group, in retaliation, attacked Israel's city of Haifa, which led to injuring 10 people. Hezbollah said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of "Fadi 1" missiles. According Reuters report, the Israeli police said that some people reported minor injuries and buildings and properties were damaged in the area.

On the other hand, Lebanon witnessed 30 airstrikes overnight on Sunday from the Israeli military. The Israeli military said that about 130 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, reported AP. The United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) in Lebanon's war-ravaged south warned on Sunday that Israel's operations near one of their positions were dangerous and compromised their safety. The appeal came a day after UNIFIL said it would not leave positions in the south despite what it said was an Israeli request to “relocate”.

The Lebanese Ministry of gave the latest death toll in the Israeli attack said at least 23 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in Beirut. The IDF stated that it launched several targeted strikes against Hezbollah weapons storage facilities.

Israel Defense Forces in a post on X said, “We began this year from a difficult and painful point, but we regained our composure, advanced forward to fight, and grew stronger. From this combat, a generation of warriors and commanders has emerged with unparalleled combat experience and unwavering courage, leading the IDF in one of the most complex wars we have known.”