Hezbollah UAV strike on Israeli army base kills 4 IDF soldiers

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 : An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization struck an Israeli army base, killing four IDF soldiers on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF expressed condolences to the families and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours or sharing the names of the injured to respect the families' privacy.

"Yesterday, a UAV launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation hit an army base. 4 IDF soldiers were killed in the incident. The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them," the IDF said in a post on X on Monday.

Yesterday, a UAV launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization hit an army base. 4 IDF soldiers were killed in the incident. The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them. We ask to refrain from spreading rumours and the names of… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2024

"We ask to refrain from spreading rumours and the names of injured individuals, and to respect the families," it added.

The incident occurred reportedly after the Israeli military detected five projectiles launched from Lebanon. Sirens were activated in several regions, including the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Carmel.

However, all projectiles were successfully intercepted by Israel's air defence systems.

Earlier on Sunday, a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

The IDF said in a statement that during the attack, two soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Earlier today (Sunday), a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired toward IDF troops in southern Lebanon. During the attack, two IDF soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. Their families have been notified."

"An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post. Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post. During the incident, a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of the injured soldiers. IDF soldiers maintained coordination with UNIFIL. Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor