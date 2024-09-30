Hezbollah vows to face Israeli ground attack on Lebanon, denies new leadership rumours

Beirut, Sep 30 Hezbollah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Monday said that the Iran-backed Lebanese organisation will "emerge victorious" in its ongoing battle and is ready to face the Israeli army's ground attack on Lebanon.

"If Israel decides to enter Lebanon by land, the resistance forces are ready to stand against these attacks," said Qassem in what was the first speech from a senior Hezbollah official after the assassination of organisation's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Air Force's strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, late Friday evening.

He stated that despite the elimination of its top leadership, Hezbollah - recognised as a global terrorist organisation by several countries - will "never back down" from its positions.

"I am confident that these enemy aggressions will not weaken the nation of resistance and we will definitely win," remarked Qassem.

He also announced that the new Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah will be elected soon, along with new Commanders.

"The options are very easy and everyone is on the same level and united. If a selection is made, it will be informed and the conditions are being followed up now," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Qassem as saying during his speech.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has dismissed media reports about the appointment of a new leader following the assassination of Nasrallah, saying that any speculation about the movement's structure is rejected unless an official announcement is made.

"Commenting on news circulating on some media outlets about organisational procedures within Hezbollah's leadership taken after the martyrdom of His Eminence the Secretary General [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah]…, we are interested in clarifying that the related news is of no importance and can't be relied upon," Hezbollah clarified in a statement, as reported by Iran's Press TV.

