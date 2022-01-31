Hired killer kills wrong woman due to family dispute

In a shocking turn of events, Alisha who opened the door to hired assassins was killed brutally. In reality it was , Amanda Canales who was the target who had spent a decade with Kevin Lewis and they shared three young children – two girls and a boy. But Amanda had been deeply unhappy and even when they got divorced in June 2017, she lived in fear of him. Lewis had physically hurt Amanda in the past, leaving her bruised – and despite their separation, he was still threatening her. In August 2017, Amanda was granted full custody of their children. Instead of child support, Lewis was ordered to pay $800 a month. It was a fresh start for Amanda. She focused on her home in Everett, Washington, and as a single mum she was thankful for the support she got from her family.A month later, she was due to go to New York for work and asked her sister, Alisha Canales-McGuire, to watch her kids while she was out of town. Alisha, 24, loved her nieces and nephew, and was happy to help. She’d got married two months earlier and couldn’t wait to start a family of her own.Hardworking caregiver Alisha finished a long shift as a nursing assistant in a seniors’ facility and went to stay at Amanda’s home. When the children were safely tucked up in bed, she relaxed.Then, at around 1.55am on 20 September, someone knocked on the door. She rushed to answer it before they woke the children – but when she opened it, she was facing a gunman.

Before she could run, Alisha was shot multiple times and slumped on the doorstep bleeding.Someone dialled 911 and emergency services rushed to the scene, but Alisha was dead. It was an absolutely shocking and seemingly senseless killing. Who would want Alisha dead?But a heartbroken Amanda knew it wasn’t Alisha who was meant to die in the shooting, believing it was a case of mistaken identity. She was convinced the bullets had been meant for her and told police that Lewis had somehow orchestrated the attack.When officers went to question Lewis, they asked him if he knew where his ex-wife was and he replied, “She should be home.”When the detectives told Kevin that Amanda had been out of town on business, he looked surprised and said, “Really?”But there was no evidence that connected Lewis to the shooting and he said he was at home all night. After the murder, a terrified Amanda moved into a shelter with her children. But she didn’t feel safe – and the nightmare wasn’t over.n 2018, Lewis was taken into custody after beating her. The case went to trial and Amanda testified that she feared for her life.She told the court Lewis had wanted full custody of their children – and if that wasn’t going to be the case, he said he would kill her.Amanda also told the court that she was convinced whoever had killed her sister was supposed to shoot her, on the orders of her ex.Lewis was sent to prison for 39 months for second-degree assault. The police believed Amanda about the shooting but they needed evidence – and that would come in 2019 when they finally got a break in the case.Detectives had a tip-off about a girl living in nearby Spokane who had been to a party and bragged about being hired to kill someone on York Road – the road where Alisha was gunned down.The girl, who was 17 and couldn’t be named at the time, turned out to be Alexis Hale, the girlfriend of Kevin’s cousin, Jerradon Phelps, then 19. Hours after Alisha’s killing, Phelps had posted a picture on social media, fanning out lots of $100 bills. The caption said people would “never guess what I did 4 this check”.Phelps and Hale were arrested and, along with Lewis, 31, who was already behind bars, charged with murder.