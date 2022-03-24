HMSI conducts feasibility study to introduce electric 2Ws in India

New Delhi, March 24 Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is conducting a feasibility study to introduce an electric two-wheeler option in India.

At present, the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India offers 21 products including bikes as well as scooters.

However, it does not have an electric powered option in its India stables.

"We are currently in the feasibility study and planning stages," a senior company official told .

On a global level, Honda has a solid electric powered product line-up in key markets such as China.

Notably in India, the company's competitors have introduced electric products.

On the overall business environment, the company maintains a stand of 'Cautious Optimism' regarding the growth prospects in 2022.

Accordingly, the official said that Omicron wave delayed the recovery further and led to many restrictions coming back across various states in India.

"Not just limited to India, the impact of the new wave was felt globally. However, mild severity of the wave ensured business continuity, though subdued."

Last month, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 312,621 units in February 2022 down from 4,42,740 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

In parallel, Honda's exports for the month stood at 26,944 exports.

In addition, the company expects a positive impact of new academic session on sales.

"Across both scooter and motorcycle segments, student community constitutes as one of our key customer groups. The scooters with their unisex appeal, have a wider acceptance amongst the students and teachers," the official said.

"Therefore, as new academic session begins, we are expecting customer enquiries, dealership footfalls and overall sales to increase in coming months."

