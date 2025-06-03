Holy relics of Lord Buddha return to India after extended revered tour across Vietnam

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after a month-long exposition tour across Vietnam. Originally scheduled to conclude on May 21, the exposition was extended until June 2 upon a special request by the Government of Vietnam, owing to the spiritually charged atmosphere and growing public reverence.

During the extended tour, the sacred relics visited nine cities, drawing over 15 million devotees seeking the blessings of the Buddha, the Ministry of Culture said.

The exposition was organised under the guidance of the Government of India and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), continuing a tradition of similar global outreach initiatives. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Secretary General of the IBC, Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, said, "This entire programme was held under the guidance of the government of India and by the International Buddhist Confederation. We did this earlier as well; we went to Mongolia and Thailand, where Buddha relics were sent. In Vietnam, it has been around a month, people prayed and did darshan of holy Buddha relics..."

Building on this spiritual momentum, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha and leader of the Government of India delegation escorting the relics, explained that the overwhelmingly positive response from people across different provinces in Vietnam prompted an official request for an extension. "Different places, different provinces in Vietnam - the response from the people - they encouraged that this program should be continued to June 2. The Prime Minister of Vietnam requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the program, and our Prime Minister has agreed. This was extended up to June 2..."

The extension was subsequently approved by the Indian government following the Vietnamese Prime Minister's formal request to Prime Minister Modi.

The sacred relics began their journey in Vietnam on May 3, starting from Ho Chi Minh City, and visited multiple sacred sites across the country. One of the most deeply spiritual and widely attended stops was at Yen Tu Pagoda in Quang Ninh Province, where thousands of devotees gathered to pray and chant.

Yen Tu Pagoda holds significant religious and cultural importance in Vietnam, being the birthplace of the Truc Lam Zen sect founded over 700 years ago by King Tran Nhan Tong. The arrival of the relics at this revered site attracted millions, reinforcing the shared spiritual heritage between India and Vietnam.

This month-long tour has not only revitalized ancient cultural and spiritual ties dating back nearly 2,000 years but also strengthened bilateral relations under India's Act East Policy. The relics have drawn millions of devotees across Vietnam, with over 15 million people paying their respects throughout the journey.

The exposition concluded in the city of Danang, known for its Buddhist institutions and monasteries, where a large number of people gathered to offer their obeisance to the holy relics.

This sacred journey symbolizes the enduring values of peace, harmony, and mutual respect, reflecting a profound cultural connection between India and Vietnam.

