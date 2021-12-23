Hong Kong University removes 'Pillar of Shame' dedicated to victims of Tiananmen massacre

Workers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) removed the Tiananmen Massacre statue, widely known as the Pillar of Shame, on Wednesday, months after the university had said the statue must go.

This monument was created by a Danish artist in memory of those killed in the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing in 1989.

"The Council of the University of Hong Kong (HKU Council) made a decision at its meeting on December 22 (Wednesday) to remove a statue, widely known as the Pillar of Shame, from campus. The decision on the aged statue was based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the University," the university said in a statement.

None of the parties has ever received permission from the university to display the statue on its campus. In this regard, the university has the right to take appropriate action at any time, according to the press release.

The university said that the decision had been made due to the potential safety issues resulting from the fragile statue and potential legal risks for the organization.

"Latest legal advice given to the University cautioned that the continued display of the statue would pose legal risks to the University based on the Crimes Ordinance enacted under the Hong Kong colonial government," the statement said.

Earlier this year, the university requested that the statue be removed for safekeeping. The educational organization will continue to receive legal advice on further actions with regard to the monument.

Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch's China Director, said slammed the Chinese government for being afraid of a statute.

"The world's second-largest economy. Largest standing army. Permanent member of the UN Security Council. Nevertheless, China govt afraid of a statute and what it represents, stealing it away at night, under wraps...pathetic," Richardson tweeted.

