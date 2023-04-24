Hotel prices in Japan rise 15% from pre-Covid levels

Tokyo, April 24 A new survey has revealed that the average hotel price in Japan during the latest quarter rose 15 per cent from the same period in 2019, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey conducted by STR, a research firm that provides market data on the hotel industry worldwide, shows that the average price for a hotel room in Japan during the January-March quarter was 16,125 yen ($120), up by around $15.7 from the same period in 2019, Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying in a report.

STR data also shows that the average hotel price in Tokyo was the highest in the country at 21,587 yen, up 17 per cent compared to 2019.

