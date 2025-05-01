Houthi group says its attacks led to shooting down US F-18 fighter jet

Sanaa, May 1 Yemen's Houthi group has said it had shot down a US F-18 fighter jet during an earlier assault on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, and launched fresh drone attacks over the past 24 hours targeting another US carrier and Israeli cities.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Wednesday in a televised statement on the group's al-Masirah TV channel that the attack in the Red Sea resulted in the "downing of an F-18 fighter jet into the sea" and forced the Truman to "retreat toward the Suez Canal".

The US Navy said on Monday that an F/A-18 Super Hornet was lost at sea after it fell overboard while being moved aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, Xinhua news agency reported.

A US official said initial reports indicated the jet fell as the carrier made a hard turn to evade incoming Houthi fire.

Sarea also said the group had targeted the USS Carl Vinson and accompanying warships in the Arabian Sea with drones.

"We targeted the US aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, and its escorting warships using drones," he added.

He said that Houthi forces had also launched drone attacks on unspecified military sites in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the US or Israeli militaries.

Tensions between Houthis and the US have escalated since Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen on March 15.

The US has sought to deter the group from targeting Israel, commercial vessels, and US naval assets in the region.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have said they would halt attacks on Israel and US forces if Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid into Palestinian territories.

The Truman has been patrolling in the Middle East for several months, and recently had its stint extended by the US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth.

It is one of two US aircraft carriers operating in the area, where US forces have been striking the Houthis on a near daily basis using fighter jets, bombers, ships and drones.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard," the Navy said.

The jet was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 136.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor