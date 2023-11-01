How Karanvir Bohra balances fatherhood with his career

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared insights into how he manages his time to create memories with his kids while juggling a busy acting career.

Talking about the same, he said: "Being an actor, it sometimes becomes difficult to spend quality time with your family, especially with your kids, but I try to spend as much time as possible."

Karanvir's commitment to fatherhood goes beyond reel life as he diligently balances his on-screen portrayal of a father with his real-life role.

He said: "Being a father of three beautiful daughters has completely transformed me as a person. I spend most of my time with them, from starting my day by waking them up with loads of cuddles and kisses to ending my day by tucking them into bed and reading them bedtime stories."

Karanvir is currently seen as Viraj Dobriyal in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu'.

Speaking about the difference and similarities between Viraj, and Karanvir, the father, he said: "With generations, parents have also evolved and become friendlier with their kids. So, I am a more lenient father."

"As we all know, Viraj is a little controlling and possessive about his daughter; he is like an old-fashioned parent who is stricter. The only similarity is that we both love our children way too much," he added.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

