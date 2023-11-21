How social media is reviving unwritten languages in Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 21 : The rich cultural heritage and linguistic diversity, which were at risk of extinction due to lack of written script, have seen a grand revival with the help of social media, especially voice messages, Bhutan Live reported.

The Kingdom of Bhutan, a land steeped in rich cultural heritage and linguistic diversity, lies in the heart of the Himalayas, nestled amidst towering mountains and breathtaking landscapes.

While the official language of Bhutan is Dzongkha, the country boasts a multitude of unwritten local languages, each carrying a unique melody and a deep connection to the land and its people.

But the lack of a written script and proper documentation has left these languages vulnerable to the tides of time, facing the risk of extinction.

Now, in the age of social media, a beacon of connectivity and cultural preservation has re-emerged.

Through the ubiquitous use of voice messages, Bhutanese people from across the country, both in urban and rural areas, are rediscovering and revitalizing their native tongues.

The ease and accessibility of voice messaging have revolutionized the way Bhutanese people communicate, providing a convenient platform for preserving and promoting their linguistic heritage.

Voice messages allow for the natural flow of conversation, capturing the nuances and intonations that form the essence of an unwritten language. In a world increasingly dominated by written text, voice messages have become a lifeline for these oral traditions, ensuring their survival and transmission to future generations, Bhutan Live reported.

Social media has not only democratised access to communication but has also fostered a sense of community and collective responsibility for language preservation. Online groups and forums dedicated to specific languages have emerged, providing a space for speakers to connect, share resources, and engage in meaningful discussions about their linguistic heritage.

This virtual camaraderie has rekindled a passion for language preservation, inspiring individuals to document their dialects and share their knowledge with a wider audience.

According to Bhutan Live, the impact of social media on Bhutan's unwritten languages extends beyond mere preservation. It has ignited a cultural renaissance, encouraging Bhutanese youth to embrace their linguistic heritage and take an active role in its revival.

The online platforms have been showcasing traditional storytelling, poetry, and music, showcasing the beauty and expressiveness of these unwritten languages to a global audience.

While social media has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in revitalising Bhutan's unwritten languages, the journey towards complete preservation is far from over. The lack of written scripts poses a significant challenge, hindering the development of educational materials and limiting the accessibility of these languages to formal settings, according to Bhutan Live..

To truly safeguard Bhutan's linguistic diversity, a concerted effort is required from both the government and the community.

The development of standardised orthographies and the creation of language learning resources are crucial steps in ensuring the long-term viability of these languages. Additionally, incorporating these languages into formal education systems can further promote their usage and appreciation among younger generations.

The revival of Bhutan's unwritten languages is a testament to the enduring power of human connection and the transformative potential of technology. Social media has provided a lifeline to these linguistic treasures, fostering a new appreciation for their beauty and significance.

As Bhutan navigates the path of modernization, its unwritten languages stand as a vital link to the country's rich cultural tapestry, a reminder of its unique identity and the enduring spirit of its people, Bhutan Live reported.

