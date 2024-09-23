"Hum aag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah...": PM Modi to Indian diaspora in US

New York [US], September 23 : Stating that India aims to increase its global impact and not pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India doesn't want its supremacy, but instead wants to increase its cooperation in the prosperity of the world.

In a metaphorical reference, Prime Minister Modi said, "Hum aag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain (We are not those who burn like fire, but those who enlighten like the sun).

Further in his address, PM Modi also announced plans to open a Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil studies in the University of Houston.

Highlighting India's growing stature at the global level, he said that today India comes as the first responder to disaster situations in the world.

"India is now the land of opportunities. It doesn't wait for opportunities anymore, it creates opportunities. In the last 10 years, India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector," PM Modi told a huge gathering of Indian diaspora in New York.

"India's priority is not to increase its pressure in the world but to increase its impact. 'Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain'. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world," he added.

He announced that India has decided to open two new Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US, forging stronger ties between the two countries, going forward.

"The partnership between America and India is growing stronger. Our partnership is aimed at global good, and we are increasing cooperation in every sector. We have taken your convenience into consideration," PM Modi said.

"Last year, I announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Seattle. We requested your suggestions for two additional consulates. India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles," he added.

He also coined an abbreviation 'PUSHP' showcasing the five petals of Viksit Bharat namely: Progressive, Unstoppable, Spiritual, Humanity, Prosperous.

"You may remember this word 'Pushp' which means flower, I define it as 'P' for progressive Bharat, 'U' for unstoppable Bharat, 'S' for spiritual Bharat, 'H' for humanity first which India has dedicated itself to and 'P' for prosperous India...All five petals of 'Pushp' or the flower which will make Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted the growing stature of India at the global platform and said that "the world listens when India speaks."

"We are also a strong voice of the Global South. Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens. Some time ago when I said that this is not the era of war, its severity was understood by all," he stated.

"Today, India emerges as the first responder to any disaster in the world. During Covid, we sent vaccines and medicines to more than 150 nations," PM Modi added.

He said that for India, power and potency means - "knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring, power is for protecting."

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. He along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida were hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor