Human Rights group Paank condemns Gwadar crackdown, calls for global action

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 29 : Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the recent brutal attack on peaceful protesters in Gwadar.

The incident, which took place at the Baloch National Gathering, saw armoured vehicles driven into crowds, resulting in numerous injuries among the protesters, including leaders of the Baloch Youth Council (BYC).

Eyewitnesses report that the security forces employed excessive force, targeting the protesters deliberately. This act is seen as a severe violation of the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, fundamental human rights that are protected under international law.

In response, Paank has demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.

They have called on the Pakistani authorities to provide necessary medical care to all those injured in the crackdown.

In a post on X, Paank emphasised that Pakistan must hold those responsible for ordering and executing the violent attack accountable.

They also called for the protection of the rights of the Baloch people to peacefully assemble and express their demands.

Paank urged the Pakistani authorities to engage in meaningful discussions with the Baloch protesters to address their grievances and concerns.

Additionally, Paank has called on the international community to put pressure on the Pakistani government to uphold human rights and democratic principles. They stressed that the world must not ignore the suffering and repression faced by the people of Gwadar.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and human rights issues in the region, underscoring the need for immediate and effective action to protect the rights and safety of peaceful protesters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor