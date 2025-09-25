Human Rights in China report flags repression, re-sentencing of journalist Zhang Zhan

New York [US], September 25 : Human Rights in China has released its latest weekly brief, illustrating China's tightening grip on dissent, surveillance, and digital control, which has drawn fresh scrutiny amid a series of developments in the country's worsening human rights climate.

At the centre of global concern is the case of Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer turned citizen journalist, who was sentenced to an additional four years in prison in Shanghai.

Zhang first came to international attention in 2020 when she documented the realities of Wuhan's COVID-19 lockdown, capturing overwhelmed hospitals and severe shortages at a time when state media offered only scripted narratives. Her independent reporting led to a four-year sentence for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", during which her health deteriorated from hunger strikes.

Zhang was re-arrested within months for refusing to remain silent. Authorities accused her of tarnishing China's image through social media posts. Observers were barred from her trial, and it remains uncertain whether she received legal counsel. The UN Human Rights Office called the conviction "deeply disturbing" and urged her immediate and unconditional release.

HRIC also highlighted Beijing's expanding legal and cyber apparatus. China's official law database has been overhauled with new features, while updated cybersecurity reporting rules effective November 1 require incidents to be graded by severity, reflecting an increasingly broad definition of online threats. Adding to these measures, China introduced the world's prototype "Satellite Internet Firewall", equipped with AI-driven monitoring and decoy systems designed to filter vast volumes of data. At the same time, regulators imposed sanctions on popular platforms Weibo and Kuaishou for promoting "undesirable" celebrity content.

Concerns over transnational repression also intensified. Nine independent UN experts have demanded answers from Beijing regarding the cross-border harassment of activists and minorities who fled China. In the United States, dissident Yuanjun Tang admitted to spying on pro-democracy groups on behalf of Beijing's authorities.

Inside China, the crackdown on civil society continued. Human rights advocate Zhang Yadi (Tara), known for championing Tibetan rights, was detained in Changsha on charges of "inciting separatism".

Meanwhile, news emerged that Tibetan monk Dhargye, arrested in Lhasa in 2021, has never been released. Reports also pointed to mounting pressure on feminist networks and tighter control over religious leaders amid Beijing's emphasis on political loyalty.

In Hong Kong, divisions between citizens and state power widened. The legislature rejected a same-sex marriage bill despite significant public backing, while Chief Executive John Lee vowed to intensify the national security crackdown. A man marking the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary with "6436" graffiti received a one-year probation order.

Beijing sought to manage global narratives. Foreign delegations were invited to Xinjiang in carefully choreographed visits aimed at downplaying accusations of Uyghur persecution. In Tibet, military veterans have been stationed in schools and kindergartens, raising fears of militarisation. Internationally, China renewed threats against Taiwan, invited Afghanistan to join the Belt and Road Initiative, and pledged deeper integration between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Global responses reflected growing unease. Taiwan issued a new civil defence handbook to prepare citizens for emergencies, while a U.S. congressional delegation visited China for the first time since 2019, focusing on military cooperation. Together, these developments paint a picture of a government using law, technology, and international pressure to consolidate power while silencing independent voices, such as Zhang Zhan, whose courage continues to symbolise the fight for truth in the face of authoritarian control.

