Human rights violation escalating in Balochistan after CPEC project, activist informs UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], March 23 : Baloch political activist informed the United Nations Human Rights Council about the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan's Balochistan province, especially the worsening situation since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

While making an intervention during the ongoing 52nd Session of the Council, Munir Mengal, the president of Baloch Voice Association, said, "The situation in Balochistan, Pakistan demands immediate attention due to the systematic abuse of human rights and the disregard for the basic freedoms and liberties of its people."

"The people of Balochistan have been subjected to military operations, enforced disappearances, and systematic abuse of their basic human rights. The families of Zaker Majeed, Dr. Deen Mohammad, Zahid Kurd, Rashid Baloch, Taj Mohammad Sarparah, Abdul Qudoos Bangulzai, Ali Asghar Bangulzai, and thousands of others are still waiting for answers from Pakistan on the whereabouts of their loved ones who have been forcibly disappeared," said Munir.

He informed the Council that the human rights situation in Balochistan escalated after the construction of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a source of great concern for the Baloch people. This multi-billion-dollar project is seen as an attempt to eliminate the Baloch people from their land, loot their resources and suppress their voices. The Baloch people are facing mass displacement, enforced disappearances, and military operations, as they are being systematically neglected, suppressed, and oppressed," said Munir Mengal.

He added, "I urge this council to call upon the Pakist government to immediately stop military operations, enforced disappearances, and systematic abuses of human rights in Balochistan. The families of the disappeared individuals must be provided with answers, and those responsible for these violations must be held accountable."

"Moreover, we call upon the international community to monitor the situation in Balochistan closely and take necessary actions to send investigative teams, and rapporteurs to Balochistan," said Munir.

The Baloch human rights activist added, "We urge the UN Human Rights Council to take swift action, to investigate, appoint a special rapporteur and address the human rights violations in Balochistan. It is time for the international community to stand in solidarity with the Baloch people and ensure that their human rights are protected and respected."

