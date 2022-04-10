Human Rights Watch calls for inquiry into fate of female protestors detained by Taliban

Expressing concern over the detention of the women protesting against the Taliban's ban on girls' education in Afghanistan, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for an inquiry into the fate of these protestors, reported local media.

The development comes as more than 10 female protestors were detained in the Bamiyan province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing some reports.

According to the reports, the Taliban invited female students to a gathering to discuss the reopening of schools for girls beyond grade six, however, the gathering only focused on frozen assets of Afghanistan, which incited a strong reaction from the female participants.

"We are very concerned to hear that some of the women involved in the incident and in the event in Bamiyan may have been detained by the Taliban. This of course reminds everyone of the incident over months ago when the Taliban detained women protestors and denied having them in custody and held them in abusive conditions for several weeks," the media outlet quoted Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division at the HRW as saying.

Calling for clarification over the fate of the women, she said"We have called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and other embassies to enquire urgently about what the situation is."

A few female rights activists in Bamiyan have claimed that the female protestors were arrested after they protested against the gathering.

"Three of the student protestors, who were detained last week on charges of tearing the banner of the Taliban, have been freed, but there is no information about the fate of another seven," said Somiya, a women's rights activist, according to Tolo News.

"It is not important that the Taliban accepts this issue or not--takes responsibility for it or not--- what is important is that the detentions are contrary to Sharia and all types of human rights for the people of Afghanistan (as determined by the) international community as well as international organizations," said another women's rights activist Monisa Mubariz.

However, provincial officials have dismissed the arrest of women protestors as rumours.

Earlier, the Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemning the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school.

( With inputs from ANI )

