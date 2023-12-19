‘Humorously Yours’ season 3 trailer follows Vipul Goyal navigating the challenges of stand-up comedy

Mumbai, Dec 19 The trailer of the third season of streaming show ‘Humorously Yours’ has been unveiled and it seamlessly blends humour with drama. ‘Humorously Yours’ is the second generation streaming show of India, and the slice of life comedy-drama is based on the real-life experiences of the protagonist, a stand-up comedian, Vipul Goyal.

The show follows Vipul with his supportive wife, Kavya, a fiercely loyal friend and confidant, Bhushi, and an old college junior turned Manager, Lamba, who stand by him through thick and thin.

The trailer shows his struggle in the face of a booming stand-up comedy scene in India as many new players have entered the game and are now pushing the envelope. As all of this unfolds, Vipul's character still has to go on a US tour and connect with the diaspora audience.

The trailer shows how Vipul balances his personal and professional life amidst mounting pressure.

Talking about the show, Vipul Goyal said: “As we gear up for the rollercoaster ride that is Season 3, I'm excited for the viewers to dive back into the madness and laughter. This series, which initially offered a glimpse into my life, has now evolved into a collective journey that includes my wife, my best friend and confidant, my manager and other prominent cast members.”

He further mentioned: “The love and support from the audience have been my driving force, and with each season, we aim to ramp up the fun, connect with the viewers, and create moments that resonate with everyone. Get ready for more laughter, more heart, and a whole new chapter of 'Humorously Yours' coming your way.”

The third season also features guest appearances by Anubhav Singh Bassi, Johnny Lever and Harsh Gujral as Vipul makes his way through the chaos of showbiz.

Rasika Dugal said: “It was so much fun to slip into Kavya’s shoes once again. Playing Kavya in a show like ‘Humorously Yours’ has been a joyous ride and a welcome change from the emotional intensity of the other work I was doing at the time. Vipul is a super stand-up comic. Many of his videos kept me laughing through lockdown days. It’s always fun to share screen space with him.”

“There isn’t a moment on shoot that is allowed to pass without a joke. This season has a lot of fun cameos too and I eagerly anticipate the audience’s reaction to the twists and turns in season 3 of ‘Humorously Yours’,” she added.

‘Humorously Yours’ will drop on ZEE5 on December 22, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor